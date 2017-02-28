Around Town (03/01/2017)

Book signing at Courthouse Museum
Merced County Historical Society member Dr. Nancy Taniguchi has published her third book, “Dirty Deeds: Land, Violence, and the 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee.” She will be reading from and autographing the book at the Courthouse Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. In her book, Taniguchi uses the minutes of the secretive 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee that she found at the Sutro Library to re-examine the motivations of the committee’s leadership. Arguing that committee executives were more interested in land than law and order, she counters the traditional heroic accounts of this organization with tales of self-interest and carefully calculated acts of murder and intimidation. For additional information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
New date set for bike park community design meeting
The city of Merced is interested in adding a unique bike park in Fahren’s Park that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities from Merced and regionally. A community design meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., Merced, to gather input from the community on the design. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 209-385-6235.
Farmers Insurance Group luncheon
All women who worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday at 510 Bistro at 510 Main St., Merced. Cost for the buffet is $15 cash. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Human rights series
The 11th annual UC Merced Human Rights Film Series’ final film this year is “For My Art” at 7 p.m. Friday in UC Merced room COB 105. The documentary viewing is free and open to the public.
Chicken and waffle breakfast
The annual chicken and waffle breakfast is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethesda Apostolic Faith Church, 1822 Canal St., Merced. Donations of $12 are appreciated. Menu includes waffles, fried chicken wings, eggs and a drink. For information or tickets, call 209-726-0533 or 209-489-4128.
Gourmet breakfast
The 126 Club Order of the Eastern Star will be having its annual gourmet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Merced Masonic Center, 1810 M St., Merced. The menu will include ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, cinnamon rolls, apricot crepes, scones, juice, coffee, tea and milk. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children under 10. All proceeds go toward chapter expenses. For tickets and more information, contact Mary Roberts at 209-358-7229.
Kindergarten round up
McSwain School is accepting appointments for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten roundup, which will be March 21 and March 22. Kindergartners must be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Transitional kindergartners’ birthdates must be from Sept. 2 to Dec. 2, 2012. If you live in the McSwain School District, call 209-354-2700 to make an appointment.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments