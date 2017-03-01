Around Town (03/02/2017)

Book signing at Courthouse Museum
Merced County Historical Society member Dr. Nancy Taniguchi has published her third book, “Dirty Deeds: Land, Violence, and the 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee.” She will read and autograph the book at the Courthouse Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. In her book “Dirty Deeds,” Taniguchi uses the minutes of the secretive 1856 San Francisco Vigilance Committee that she found at the Sutro Library to re-examine the motivations of the Vigilance Committee’s leadership. Arguing that the Vigilance Committee executives were more interested in land than law and order, she counters the traditional heroic accounts of this organization with tales of self-interest and carefully calculated acts of murder and intimidation. For additional information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Cultural performance
“We Wear Our Crowns,” a performance of music, poetry, art and the spoken word about the complex history of adornments in African American culture and its roots in Africa as well as during slavery, is free to the public and is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at UC Merced, 5200 N. Lake Road in Classroom Building 2, Room 190. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Kim McMillon at kmcmillon@ucmerced.edu.
Atwater Police Cadets
The Atwater Police Cadets will hold a take-out enchilada dinner at the Atwater VFW Post 9946 from 3 to 6 p.m. March 4. Tickets are $8. For more information, call Lupe at 209-688-5763.
The First Tee Central Valley Merced
The fifth season of the First Tee Central Valley Merced begins at 5:45 p.m. March 14. The spring session will continue for nine weeks on Tuesdays and Sundays at Merced Golf and Country Club. All children ages 5 to 17 are welcome to learn golf skills as well as core values for life. For more information, contact coach John Campbell 209-261-8839.
Sierra Club meeting
Jerry Jackman and Brian Greene of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby will speak on the Federal Revenue-Neutral Carbon Dividend Fee. This nonpartisan alternative to cap and trade is being considered by Congress. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster 209-723-4747.
Book sale
Friends of the Library are offering a bag with books for $3. All books available, except the almost new. DVDs and CDs are $1. The bookstore is located just inside the main branch at 2100 O St., Merced. All proceeds go to the county library system.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments