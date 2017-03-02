Arts Wrap for March 3, 2017

Human rights series
The 11th annual UC Merced Human Rights Film Series’ final film this year is “For My Art” at 7 p.m. Friday in UC Merced room COB 105. Watching the documentary is free and open to the public.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
“The Wizard of Oz” from Weaver Performing Arts is open the public at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. The public show tickets are $10 at the Merced Theatre box office and at www.mercedtheatre.org. For more, go online or call 209-381-0500.
Live music
“Rock of Ages,” a tribute in full costume playing hits from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, is 8 p.m. Thursday. Hits from The Doors, Bee Gees and Led Zeppelin are part of the show. For more, go to www.blackoakcasino.com.
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with the musical “Peter and the Starcatcher” on March 10 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. The March 11 show, which includes different ticket prices, benefits Valley Crisis Center. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
1940s revue
“In The Mood,” a 1940s musical revue, will play the The Art Kamangar Center at 3 p.m. March 18 at Merced Theatre, 31 W. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. For more, call 209-381-0500 or go to www.mercedtheatre.org.
High school artists
The MAC Honors High School Art show is up at Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., and is set to stay there through April 1. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Kenny G
Saxophonist Kenny G will play Merced at 8 p.m. March 23 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $55 to $109. For more, call 209-381-0500 or go to www.mercedtheatre.org.
Morgan Canyon
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with its final show of the season, the Morgan Canyon Band on March 25 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048, or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
