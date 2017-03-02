Around Town (03/03/2017)

Chicken and waffle breakfast
The annual chicken and waffle breakfast is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethesda Apostolic Faith Church, 1822 Canal St., Merced. Donations of $12 appreciated. Menu includes waffles, fried chicken wings, eggs and a drink. For information and tickets, call 209-726-0533 or 209-489-4128.
Gourmet breakfast
The 126 Club Order of Eastern Star will be having its annual gourmet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Merced Masonic Center, 1810 M St., Merced. The menu will include ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, cinnamon rolls, apricot crapes, scones, juice, coffee, tea and milk. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children under 10. All proceeds go toward chapter expenses. For tickets and more information, contact Mary Roberts at 209-358-7229.
Merced College Retired Women
The monthly luncheon of the Merced College Retired Women will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 9 at La Hacienda 2, El Portal Plaza, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is a time for reconnecting with retirees.
Italian American exhibit at Courthouse Museum
The Merced County Courthouse Museum will open the “Grazie America! From Italy to Merced County” exhibit at 5 p.m. March 16. Focusing on the lives of Italian American immigrants and their American-born children from 1855-1965, this exhibit explores their journey to America, their farming experience and their contributions. In addition to photos, maps, artifacts and oral histories, it also features interactive multimedia presentations. At the exhibit opening, a limited quantity of commemorative wine glasses will be distributed for welcome toasts. The event is free to the public. Transportation grants are available for school tours. For more information, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401.
Heart for Art
California Retired Teachers will again sponsor their program, Heart for Art, from 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 Main St., Merced. This is a community outreach project and the public is invited. For more information, call or email Shirley Vaughn-Hulbert, 209-722-4782 or Luke22936@aol.com.
The CASA Cup
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County is hosting its annual spring event, The CASA Cup, on April 1. Tickets are $75, which includes dinner, horse races, and silent and live auctions. All proceeds go to the recruitment, training and supervision of volunteers who provide support and advocacy to abused and neglected children in the foster care system. For tickets, call the office at 209-722-2272 or go to the website at Mercedcasa.org/casacup.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
