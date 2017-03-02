Around Town

Births (03/04/2017)

Amanda and Justin Hill announced the birth of their daughter Hazel Marie Hill on Feb. 2 – 4 pounds, 14 ounces and 17 inches long.

Brittany Williams and Freddy Haro announced the birth of their son Mateo Gabriel Haro on Feb. 16 – 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

Shane Leonard and Nicole Marie Blanton announced the birth of their son Luke Daniel Blanton on Feb. 17 – 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 21 inches long.

Marcos Zaragoza and Josephine Lunsford announced the birth of their Allyna Marie Zaragoza on Feb. 17 – 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 1/4 inches long.

Minda and Marcus Kendrick announced the birth of their son Wyatt Lee Kendrick on Feb. 18 – 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 22 inches long.

Marco Campos and Rubi Diaz announced the birth of their son Nicolas Aaron Campos on Feb. 18 – 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 1/2 inches long.

Jaime Salas and Yesenia Barajas announced the birth of their son Adrian Carlos Salas on Feb. 19 – 7 pounds and 21 1/2 inches long.

Lori and Joshua Geitner announced the birth of their daughter Bella Geitner on Feb. 19 – 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.

Rodney and Shelby Gonzales announced the birth of their son Rogan Jose Gonzales on Feb. 20 – 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long.

Justin Wildman and Kaylee Branco announced the birth of their daughter Brielle Corey Wildman on Feb. 21 – 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

Johnathan and Jacqueline Wooding announced the birth of their daughter Adalyn Kaylee Wooding on Feb. 23 – 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

William Ervin and Letitia Suzy Day announced the birth of their daughter Audrey Debra Day on Feb. 23 – 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

