Around Town (03/04/2017)

Healthy House presentation
Candace Medefind, executive director of Healthy House, will share how Healthy House promotes the well-being and health of all people in our multiethnic community through education services and advocacy. The presentation is 11:30 a.m. March 12 at 1465 Yosemite Ave. in Merced. Light refreshments provided.
St. Patrick’s Day meals
The Salvation Army will be serving corned beef and cabbage meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 1440 12th St., Merced. The drive-thru meals are $12. Proceeds benefit children participating in Salvation Army programs. For more information, call 209-383-4225.
Free gospel music
Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at 1407 Merced Ave. is hosting a special gospel music service at 9:45 a.m. March 19. The performance will feature the Parks Family from Branson, Mo. This talented family of five will be performing many original songs with their unique style of Southern gospel music with a country flavor, which will be sure to please the audience. People of all faiths are welcome to attend this free special event.
Merced Running Club
The Merced Running Club is hosting the 41st annual Indian Gulch-Hornitos Run on April 2. There will be 2-mile, 5-mile and 10-mile runs. All runners will get a pancake breakfast prepared by the Hornitos 4-H Club. Medals will be presented to first, second and third place in eight age/sex groups for each race distance. Registration is $25 if preregistrated or $30 on race day. Part of the proceeds will go to the Buhach Colony High School cross county team. More information, including the race registration form, can be found at Indian Gulch-Hornitos race info.
