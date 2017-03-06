Around Town (03/07/2017)

The First Tee Central Valley Merced
The fifth season of First Tee Central Valley Merced begins at 5:45 p.m. on March 14. The spring session will continue for nine weeks on Tuesdays and Sundays at Merced Golf and Country Club. All children ages 5 to 17 are welcome to learn golf skills as well as core values for life. For more information, contact Coach John Campbell at 209-261-8839.
New Beginnings fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is holding a fundraiser from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 16 at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3110 R St., Merced. Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales to benefit New Beginnings’ transport, medical, and spay/neuter programs. Diners must mention New Beginnings or show a printed flier received from volunteers, downloaded from Facebook or displayed on their phones.
Sierra Club meeting
Jerry Jackman and Brian Greene of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will speak on the “Federal Revenue-Neutral Carbon Dividend Fee.” This nonpartisan alternative to cap and trade is being considered by Congress. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. March 16 at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Merced College Concert Band
The Merced College Concert Band is having its annual spring concert. The performance is at the Merced College Theatre on March 24. The doors will open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at the door for $10 or in advance for $8. You may purchase tickets at the Merced College Theatre box office, 3600 M St., or Gottschalk Music Center, 355 W. Main St., or at http://mccd.tix.com. For more information, call the box office at 209-384-6284.
CVOC scholarship project
The Central Valley Opportunity Center has announced its 2017 scholarship project. Six scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applications are available at all high schools in Merced, Stanislaus and Madera counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselors or contact Alicia Chavez at achavez@cvoc.org or 209-357-0062, ext.123. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the CVOC website, www.cvoc.org. Application deadline is March 31.
Merced College plant sale
Merced College will hold its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at the college’s greenhouses. There will be tomatoes, peppers, vegetables, herbs, perennials, succulents, fruit trees and much more. There will be signs to lead you to the area off M Street. For more information, call 209-631-2026.
