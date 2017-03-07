Around Town (03/08/2017)

St. Anthony School open house
St. Anthony School will host an open house for preschool and elementary students (kindergarten through eighth grade) with parents and students leading tours from 9 a.m. to noon March 16. The school invites people to examine the campus as a possible school for their children. For more information, call the office at 209-358-3341.
Art and Spirits fundraiser
The Art and Spirits fundraiser for the Multicultural Arts Center is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 17 at the center, 645 West Main St., Merced. The event will feature Arbor Gallery artist John Harrell, leading a paint-along of a landscape with elegant egrets. The $35 fee for this event includes all art supplies, instruction, wine, other drinks and light refreshments. Call Bo at the Multicultural Arts Center at 209-388-1090 to reserve an easel.
Merced County Genealogical Society
Learn how to fill in gaps in your family tree with your DNA test, and how to blend data from Ancestry, FTDNA and GEDMATCH. Join the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting at 1 p.m. March 18 in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced. The meeting is open to all; no membership is required.
Pork Rib Dinner
The Mariposa County Farm Bureau will be having its annual Pork Rib Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Stagg Hall, 2884 Bear Valley Road, Hornitos. The dinner will include a side of coleslaw, homemade beans, rolls and dessert. Dinner tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased by going to the Mariposa County Farm Bureau at 5117 Bullion St. in Mariposa, by calling 209-742-5875 or by emailing mcfarmbureau@sti.net. The office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door as well, if not sold out. Buy tickets early so you don’t miss out.
Sunday dance in Merced
DJ Pat Eodice will play a variety of music for social and line dancing from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St. Doors open at 1 p.m., and a dance lesson starts at 1:15. The cost is $8. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
Crab feed
Weaver Band Boosters presents its second annual crab feed and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Women’s Club Merced. Tickets are $50. Dinner includes roll, salad, pasta with meat sauce and all you can eat crab. Liquor will be sold. All proceeds benefit the Weaver Marching Band and Color Guard. For tickets, call 209-658-0181.
Mariposa County Master Gardener
The Mariposa County Master Gardener help desk is back to its summer schedule. The office is staffed Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays 2 to 5 p.m. Home gardeners with questions may call any time to the message phone at 209-966-7078 or drop in at the office, 5009 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, on Tuesdays and Thursdays; or email cemariposa.ucanr.edu.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
