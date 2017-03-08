Around Town (03/09/17)

Merced College Retired Women
The monthly no-host luncheon of Merced College Retired Women will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda 2, El Portal Plaza, 3355 G St.
MS Support Group
The MS Self Help Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. Integrative nutrition health coach Michelle Savage will speak on health and nutrition.
Healthy House
Candace Medefind, executive director of Healthy House, will share how Healthy House promotes the well-being and health of all people in our multiethnic community through education services and advocacy. The presentation is 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 1465 Yosemite Ave., Merced. Light refreshments will be provided.
Italian American exhibit
The Merced County Courthouse Museum will open its “Grazie America! From Italy to Merced County” exhibit at 5 p.m. March 16. Focusing on the lives of Italian American immigrants and their American-born children from 1855 to 1965, the exhibit explores their journey to America, their farming experience and their contributions. In addition to photos, maps, artifacts and oral histories, it also features interactive multimedia presentations. At the exhibit opening, a limited quantity of commemorative wine glasses will be distributed for welcome toasts. The event is free to the public. Transportation grants are available for school tours. For more information, call the museum at 209-723-2401.
Heart for Art
California Retired Teachers again invites the public to its “Heart for Art” program, from 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 Main St. For more information, call Shirley Vaughn-Hulbert at 209-722-4782 or email Luke22936@aol.com.
CASA volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates provides children with a sense of security, as well as serving in the critical role of being a voice, eyes and ears for the court. CASA needs volunteers for children in foster care and will begin training soon. There will be an informational meeting at 10 a.m. March 16 and another at 3 p.m. March 21. Call the office at 209-722-2272 to reserve a seat.
Republican women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 20 at The Branding Iron, 640 W. 16th St. Lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required by March 16 by calling 209-723-8584 or by emailing mtzw@aol.com.
Christmas Home Tour
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is looking for nicely decorated homes for the 25th annual Christmas Home Tour in Merced. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments