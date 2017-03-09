Around Town (03/10/2017)

Italian-American exhibit luncheon
The Italian-American Heritage Exhibit at the Merced County Courthouse Museum will open March 16. There will be a luncheon at the Italo-American Lodge at 2 p.m. March 19. The museum will open at 11 a.m. on March 19 for those who would like to visit the exhibit before the luncheon. If you would like to make a reservation, contact Barbara Heller, 209-358-4898, or Sandy Del Real, 209-769-4977. The lunch is $20 a person.
New Beginnings fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is hosting a fundraiser from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 16 at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3110 R St., Merced. Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales to benefit New Beginnings’ transport, medical and spay/neuter programs. Diners must mention New Beginnings or show a printed flier received from volunteers, downloaded from Facebook or displayed on their phones.
Kindergarten round up
McSwain School is now accepting appointments for transitional kinder/kindergarten round up. The round up will be March 21 and 22. Kindergarteners must be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Transitional kinder birth dates are from Sept. 2 thru Dec. 2 of 2012. If you live in the McSwain School District, call 209-354-2700 to make an appointment.
Old Timers Luncheon
The Merced County Old Timers Association is looking for individuals to honor at the 75th annual Old Timers Luncheon. The group honors people who are at least 85 years old have lived in Merced County for at least 50 years. This year’s luncheon will be April 30 at the Italo-American Lodge in Merced. Honorees will receive a free luncheon and certificates and proclamations from various political affiliations. Applications are due by March 25 and may be submitted by the honoree or their family members and friends. For more information contact Kim McAuley at 209-761-5148 or Carolyn Chandler at 209 384-0626.
Merced Running Club
The Merced Running Club is hosting the 41st annual Indian Gulch-Hornitos Run on April 2. There will be 2-mile, 5-mile and 10-mile runs. All runners will get a pancake breakfast prepared by the Hornitos 4-H Club. Medals will be presented to first, second and third place in eight different age/sex groups for each race distance. Registration is $25 for pre-registration or $30 on race day. Part of the proceeds will go to the Buhach Colony High School cross county team. More information, including the race registration form, can be found at Indian Gulch-Hornitos Race Info.
Library book sale
Friends of the Library are offering a bag with books for $3. All books available, except the almost new. DVDs and CDs are $1. The bookstore is located inside the main branch at 2100 O St., Merced. All proceeds go to the county library system.
