Arts Wrap for March 10, 2017

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with the musical “Peter and the Starcatcher” on Friday at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. The Saturday show, which includes different ticket prices and times, benefits Valley Crisis Center. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Art lectures
UC Merced lecturer Jenni Samuelson plans a tour through the Rodgers and Hammerstein canon at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. It’s free, and features research surrounding musicals such as “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “Flower Drum Song.” For more, email Samuelson at jsamuelson@ucmerced.edu.
Writers group
The Merced Writers Group and Merced County Arts Council present a workshop and reading with Kate Raphael, author of “Murder Under the Bridge,” at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 5 on the third floor, and a reading at 7 p.m. the same night on the second floor of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Both events are free. To RSVP, email MercedWriters@gmail.com.
1940s revue
“In The Mood,” a 1940s musical revue, will play the The Art Kamangar Center at 3 p.m. March 18 at Merced Theatre, 31 W. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. For more, call 209-381-0500 or go to www.mercedtheatre.org.
Storytelling and ag
The California Institute for Rural Studies “Forty Years of Stories” storytelling and celebration is 7 to 10 p.m. March 21 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. The wine and cheese reception is during the first half-hour. Tickets are $20 to $100. Tickets: cirs40thanniversary.brownpapertickets.com.
High school artists
The MAC Honors High School Art show is up at Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., and is set to stay there through April 1. For more, call 209-388-1090 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Kenny G
Saxophonist Kenny G will play Merced at 8 p.m. March 23 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $55 to $109. For more, call 209-381-0500 or go to www.mercedtheatre.org.
Morgan Canyon
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with its final show of the season, the Morgan Canyon Band on March 25 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048, or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
