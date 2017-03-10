Around Town (03/11/2017)

Sierra Club meeting
Jerry Jackman and Brian Greene of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will speak on the “Federal Revenue-Neutral Carbon Dividend Fee,” a nonpartisan alternative to cap and trade being considered by Congress. The public meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Italian-American Exhibit at Courthouse Museum
The Merced County Courthouse Museum will open the “Grazie America! From Italy to Merced County” exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday. Focusing on the lives of Italian American immigrants and their American-born children from 1855-1965, this exhibit explores their journey to America, their farming experience and their contributions. In addition to photos, maps, artifacts and oral histories, it also features interactive multimedia presentations. At the exhibit opening, a limited quantity of commemorative wine glasses will be distributed for welcome toasts. The event is free to the public. Transportation grants are available for school tours. For more information, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401.
St. Patrick’s Day meals
The Salvation Army will be serving corned beef and cabbage meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 1440 12th St., Merced. The drive-thru meals are $12. Proceeds benefit children participating in Salvation Army programs. For more information, call 209-383-4225.
Free gospel music
The Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at 1407 Merced Ave. is hosting a special gospel music service at 9:45 a.m. March 19. The performance features the Parks Family from Branson, Mo. This talented family of five will be performing many original songs with their unique style of Southern gospel music with a country flavor. People of all faiths are welcome to attend this free special event.
Merced College Concert Band
The Merced College Concert Band is having its annual spring concert. The performance will be at the Merced College Theater on March 24. The doors will open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at the door for $10 or in advance for $8. You may purchase tickets at the Merced College Theatre box office at 3600 M St. or at Gottschalk Music Center at 355 W. Main St., or online at http://mccd.tix.com. For more information, call the box office at 209-384-6284.
Pork Rib fundraiser bbq
The Mariposa County Farm Bureau will be having its annual Pork Rib Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Stagg Hall, 2884 Bear Valley Road, Hornitos. The rib dinner includes a side of coleslaw, homemade beans, rolls and dessert. Dinner tickets are $15 each. Tickets may be purchased from the Mariposa County Farm Bureau at 5117 Bullion St. in Mariposa, or contact 209-742-5875 or mcfarmbureau@sti.net. The office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door as well, if not sold out. Buy tickets early so you don’t miss out.
The CASA Cup
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County is hosting its annual spring event, The CASA Cup, on April 1. Tickets are $75, which includes dinner, horse races, and silent and live auctions. All proceeds will go to the recruitment, training and supervision of volunteers, who provide support and advocacy to abused and neglected children in the foster care system. For tickets, call the office at 209-722-2272 or go to Mercedcasa.org/casacup.
