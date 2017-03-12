Around Town (03/13/17)

Multicultural Arts Center fundraiser
Art and Spirits, a fundraiser for the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the center, 645 W. Main St. The event features Arbor Gallery artist John Harrell leading a paint-along of a landscape with egrets. The $35 fee includes all art supplies, instruction, wine, other drinks and light refreshments. To reserve an easel, call Bo at the Multicultural Arts Center at 209-388-1090.
JMJ Maternity Homes anniversary dinner
JMJ Maternity Homes will celebrate its decade of service with an International Smorgasbord Dinner, featuring Taste of Little India, Bobcat Diner and others. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Parish Hall, 1799 Winton Way, Atwater. There will be live entertainment, a silent auction, and a special program honoring staff, volunteers and residents. Children are invited to an optional children’s playroom during the event. Attire is business casual. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for children ages 3 through 12. For tickets, call 209-349-2912 or stop by the St. Anthony Parish office in Atwater, or the St. Patrick’s Parish office and Sacred Heart Parish office in Merced.
Teddy Bear Day at Merced Zoo
The Merced Zoological Society will be having its annual Teddy Bear Day at the Zoo from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Children who bring their teddy bear will be get in free. The zoo’s friendly teddy bear doctor will be there.
