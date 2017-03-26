Around Town (03/27/17)

Women’s Spotlight Network
Merced College Professor Toni Pirtle will speak to the Women’s Spotlight Network on social media marketing at noon on Tuesday at 510 Bistro, 510 W. Main St. Pirtle is a social media professor and faculty lead at Merced College. For more, call Alice Contreras at 209-722-6778 or visit Women’s Spotlight Network on Facebook.
24-Hour Plays
Project Big Top and the Merced Arts present 24-Hour Plays at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Six 10-minute plays are written, rehearsed and performed within 24 hours. Part spectacle, part sporting event, part theatrical experience. Tickets will be sold on a sliding scale from $5 to $10. More, email producer Dawn Trook at dtrook@gmail.com or call 415-728-2488.
Responsible Dog Owner Day
The Yosemite Kennel Club welcomes all behaved, leashed mixed-breed and purebred dogs, with their owners, to their second annual Dog Fun and AKC Responsible Dog Owner Day on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 inside the Yosemite Hall at the Merced County Fair Grounds. Watch short demonstrations of agility, rally and barn hunt work with an opportunity to try these activities with your own dog. Talk with handlers, owners, trainers and breeders. This is a fun and educational opportunity to learn about ways to increase fun for you and your dog. The event is free.
Adult school open house
Merced Adult School plans an open house 5 to 7 p.m. April 6 at the campus, 50 E. 20th St. A raffle, food and other offers accompany the time to meet teachers and staff. For more, call 209-385-6524.
Bike blessing
The 14th annual bike blessing presented by Sons of Thunder begins with sign-ins from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. April 15 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Donuts and coffee are first, then the blessing starts at 10 a.m. before a ride through the foothills to Henderson Park in Snelling. A barbecue, bike show and more are planned. Vendors welcome. Free event. More, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
