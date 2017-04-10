Around Town (04/10/2017)

Blood Drive in Los Banos
Central California Blood Center and Merced College Student Health Services will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at at the Los Banos Campus of Merced College, 22240 Highway 152. Donors must be in good general health and weigh a minimum of 110 lbs and be at least 18 years old (or 16 to 18 with parent’s written consent). Senior citizens are encouraged to donate, as there is no upper age limit. Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water before giving blood. Photo ID is required at the donor registration. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and snacks will be available for donors. Donors can sign up to donate by contacting Lori Kirk at lori.kirk@mccd.edu and general information on donation can be given by calling Central California Blood Center at 559-389-5433, ext. 5950.
First 5 Merced County
First 5 Merced County is holding its commission meeting on 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Public Health Department – Auditorium, 260 E. 15th St., Merced. Copies of the agenda may be obtained at the Public Health Department Auditorium or on the First 5 Merced County website at http://www.first5mercedcounty.org.
Musical Rehearsals for Armed Forces Day
The Harmony Valley Chorus of Sweet Adeline International Inc., invites women of all ages who love to sing to weekly rehearsals beginning Tuesday at 1465 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. The chorus has been invited to team with the American Legion in celebrating Armed Forces Day at 10 a.m. May 29. Rehearsals will be held each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. until the day of the performance. For more information, call Jan Collins at 209-631-4221.
Merced Garden Club
The Merced Garden Club is hosting its annual garden tour on Wednesday. Six locations are included where there will be vendors, music and refreshments being served. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling Jan at 209-639-5626 or Mary at 209-617-2199. They may also be purchased at the Bear Creek Inn, M St. and Bear Creek Drive on the day of the event only.
Good Friday Dinner in Merced
Club Mercedes will have a Good Friday dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. The menu includes chile rellenos, beans, rice, tortillas, and salsa. The cost is $12 per person. Advance tickets are preferred and available at the lounge or by calling 209-383-9906 after 4 p.m. Proceeds to benefit youth education and sports programs.
