Around Town (07/29/2017)

Fall Registration Event at Merced College
Students wishing to enroll for fall semester classes at Merced College will have a chance opportunity to complete the registration process from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at both Merced and Los Banos campuses. Students will be able to complete any of the steps to registration and speak with financial aid advisors. Lunch provided. For more information about Extreme Registration, call 209-384-6030.
Gospel Concert in Merced
The next Julie-n-Friends gospel concert takes place 6 p.m. Sunday at the Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. The show’s lineup includes Herb Henry Family of Modesto, the Rev. Billy Brisendine of Bakersfield, Bridge Of Grace of Merced, Rain Jones of Fresno and more. For more information, call 559-304-1102.
Free Health Screenings
Castle Family Health Centers will be having the 10th Annual Summer Family Health Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Castle Clinic on Base at 3605 Hospital Road, Atwater. Free health screenings will be provided for: Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Hearing, Breast Exams, Vision, Glaucoma and Dental for children. Well-child physicals will be available by appointment by calling 209-726-1235. Staff will provide Sport Physicals for a reduced price on July 24 to 28 and July 31 to Aug. 5. Call Urgent Care for more information at 209- 381-2027. For more information call 209-381-2000 Ext. 7213.
Catfish dinner
The 10th annual Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner and Raffle is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. at La Grange. Cost is $12 for adults. Dinner and raffle tickets are available by calling 209-853-2128.
Master Gardeners Public Workshop
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will host a public workshop “Firescaping & What to Change in a Changing Forest” to benefit the residents of Mariposa County from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Mariposa Board of Chambers, 5100 Bullion St., Mariposa. Participants are asked to register at the website cemariposa.ucanr.edu/ or call 209-966-2417 for more information.
Benefit for nonprofits in Atwater
The Owl Empire of Stanislaus will host a PaintNite to benefit other local nonprofit organizations at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Isabella’s Bar and Grill, 2811 Shaffer Road, Atwater. To purchase tickets, go to www.paintnite.com/events/_1205094. For more information, call 209-609-3282.
Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament
The annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, call 209-358-7131.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
