Around Town (07/31/2017)

Italo-American Lodge Lunch
The Italo-American Lodge serves lunch on the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $8. The menu includes beef or chicken, pasta salad and a roll. For more information, call 209-723-8541.
Rummage Sale
The Livingston United Methodist Church will host a Rummage Sale to benefit their church and the community at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday at Livingston UMC, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston (Pioneer Hall). For more information, call the church office at 209-394-2264.
Hunter Education Classes
The local Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation, Los Banos Chapter and Department of Fish and Wildlife will host two Hunter Education Classes free of charge at the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s San Luis National Wildlife Refuge. The two separate classes will be held on Aug. 12 and 13. Full attendance is mandatory both days in order to complete the requirements to obtain a hunter education certificate. A hunter education certificate is required in order to purchase a hunting license in California. These two classes may be the only opportunities offered locally before the upcoming dove season. Pre-register to obtain necessary class materials. Registration for the class can be made for the July class at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105462 or the August class at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105520. If you need help registering or have questions, please contact Shawn Olague at 209-564-2070.
Merced adds days to public pool schedule
Get more swim time this summer as the City of Merced extends pools days at McNamara Pool, located at 1040 Canal St. The pool will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Aug. 13. The Golden Valley High School Pool, 2121 E. Childs Ave., is open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Aug. 13. Admission is $1 for youths under 18 and $2 for adults. Fridays swimming is free for the first 70 youngsters courtesy of the Merced Satellite Rotary.
Art Exhibit, Reception
The Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of interactive sculptures from Aug. 15 to Sept. 7 at the Theater Building, 3600 M St., Merced. The public is invited to a reception for the artist from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. For more information, call 209-384-6064.
Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Merced County Library are hosting a summer-long book sale. The “Fill a Bag for $3” runs daily at the library’s main branch, 2100 O St., Merced.
Christmas Home Tour
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is looking for nicely decorated homes for the 25th annual Christmas Home Tour in Merced. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
