Around Town (08/02/2017)

Merced Cooling Zone Open
The Merced Cooling Zone will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. today in the Sam Pipes Room of the Merced Civic Center, (City Hall), 678 W. 18th St., Merced. People can bring their pets as long as they don’t disturb other people or pets. Water and some snacks are available.
Hunter Education Classes
The local Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation, Los Banos Chapter and Department of Fish and Wildlife will host two Hunter Education Classes free of charge at the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s San Luis National Wildlife Refuge. The two separate classes will be held on Aug. 12 and 13. Full attendance is mandatory both days in order to complete the requirements to obtain a hunter education certificate. A hunter education certificate is required in order to purchase a hunting license in California. These two classes may be the only opportunities offered locally before the upcoming dove season. Pre-register to obtain necessary class materials. Registration for the class can be made for the July class at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105462 or the August class at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105520. If you need help registering or have questions, please contact Shawn Olague at 209-564-2070.
Leadership Merced Applications
Applications are available for the 33rd class of Leadership Merced until Aug. 15. The program operated by the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce is open to anyone, public or private sector. The program aims to bring together a diverse group of emerging leaders to determine how communities can make positive changes. For more information or to obtain applications, visit www.mercedchamber.com or visit the office at 1640 N St., Merced, or call 209-384-7092.
Playhouse Merced Gala
Playhouse Merced will hold its annual Gala at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Bob Hart Square on Main Street in Merced. For information, or to purchase tickets, call the box office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 209-725-8587.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held Sept. 7 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
