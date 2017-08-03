Around Town (08/03/2017)

Rummage Sale
The Livingston United Methodist Church will host a Rummage Sale to benefit their church and the community at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday at Livingston UMC, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston (Pioneer Hall). For more information, call the church office at 209-394-2264.
Successful Business Speaking
Merced College is offering a three-week class called Successful Business Speaking from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The cost is $23. For more information, call 209-386-6733.
Merced mayor at Women’s Spotlight Network
Mayor Mike Murphy will speak about updates happening in Merced at noon on Aug. 15 at the Women’s Spotlight Network meeting at Five Ten Bistro’s lounge at 510 W. Main St, Merced. Everyone is welcome to attend for free as a guest of Women’s Spotlight Network. No-host lunch is available during the meeting which will be held. For more information, call 209-722-6778.
Master Gardeners Public Workshop
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will host a public workshop “Firescaping & What to Change in a Changing Forest” to benefit the residents of Mariposa County from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Mariposa Board of Chambers, 5100 Bullion St., Mariposa. Participants are asked to register at the website cemariposa.ucanr.edu/ or call 209-966-2417 for more information.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.
Musical Performance
Guitarists Francesco Buzzurro and Richard Smith return to Merced to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, as part of their Heart of the Immigrant Tour. The show will be held at the Merced Multicultural Art Center, 645 W. Main St. For more information, call 209-386-6644 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Fox Dance Lessons
Fox Dance Lessons will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday during the month of August at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-628-0683.
