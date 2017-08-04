Around Town (08/04/2017)

St. Anthony Preschool Parent Orientation
St. Anthony Preschool, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater invites prospective students and parents to parent orientation at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Preschool building. Procedures and polices will be discussed briefly, followed by Q & A, meeting the new director, Ms. Hanna Oliva, and teachers, and touring the preschool. St. Anthony Preschool offers various programs for 2-5 year olds (potty trained) in a small, Catholic, loving environment while preparing them academically and socially for kindergarten. Stop by to visit or call 209 358-3341 for more information. School will begin on Aug. 14.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 13. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Hwy 132), just East of the intersection of J-59. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128.
An Agricultural Centennial
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “An Agricultural Centennial: Farm Bureau & Ag Extension” exhibit on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. In addition to the exhibit opening, there will be a celebration at the Courthouse Park with food, hands-on activities, and informational booths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is organized by the Merced County 4-H, Merced County Farm Bureau, UC Cooperative Extension, UC Merced Library, and the Courthouse Museum. For more information, call 209-723-2401.
27th Annual Bill Kirby Western Barbeque/Auction
Merced County Historical Society will host its 27th annual old-time western barbecue in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 12 and you are invited to participate. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Central California Events and Entertainment is an entertainment sponsor of this event. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition Jazz Combo. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Parks and Rec offices have moved
Merced’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved its offices. The Department has left the Merced Civic Center (City Hall) and moved next door into the Shannon Parcade building. The new address is 632 W. 18th St. All of the phone numbers will remain the same. The Department hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
