Around Town (08/05/2017)

Free Health Screenings
Castle Family Health Centers will be having the 10th Annual Summer Family Health Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Castle Clinic on Base at 3605 Hospital Road, Atwater. Free health screenings will be provided for: Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Hearing, Breast Exams, Vision, Glaucoma and Dental for children. Well-child physicals will be available by appointment by calling 209-726-1235. Call Urgent Care for more information at 209- 381-2027. For more information call 209-381-2000 Ext. 7213.
Catfish dinner
The 10th annual Odd Fellows Catfish Dinner and Raffle is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. at La Grange. Cost is $12 for adults. Dinner and raffle tickets are available by calling 209-853-2128.
Rummage Sale
The Livingston United Methodist Church will host a Rummage Sale to benefit their church and the community 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday at Livingston UMC, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston (Pioneer Hall). For more information, call the church office at 209-394-2264.
Stuff The Bus
Stuff The Bus is a school supply and school clothing drive for homeless youth enrolled in Merced Union High School District. They will be accepting donations on Saturday and Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Merced, 3055 Loughborough Drive. You also can drop off donations at the Merced United Way, Staples, and Gottschalk Music Center from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. For more information contact Niza Hernandez 209-325-2113 or ncrispin-hernandez@muhsd.org.
Live Music in Merced
The Creole Jazz Kings 4 +1 return to the 510 Bistro, Canal at Main, Merced, from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11. The band will add English trombonist Brian Richardson. Merced's own Tom Schmidt, of Uke ‘n Reed, is featured on clarinet, with Bob Sakoi on trumpet, Kurt Abell on guitar and banjo, and Keith Baltz on tuba.
Benefit for nonprofits in Atwater
The Owl Empire of Stanislaus will host a PaintNite to benefit other local nonprofit organizations at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Isabella’s Bar and Grill, 2811 Shaffer Road, Atwater. To purchase tickets, go to www.paintnite.com/events/_1205094. For more information, call 209-609-3282.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
