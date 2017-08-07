Around Town (08/07/2017)

Fox Dance Lessons
Fox Dance Lessons will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday during the month of August at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-628-0683.
Merced adds days to public pool schedule
Get more swim time this summer as the City of Merced extends pools days at McNamara Pool, located at 1040 Canal St. The pool will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Aug. 13. The Golden Valley High School Pool, 2121 E. Childs Ave., is open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Aug. 13. Admission is $1 for youths under 18 and $2 for adults. Fridays swimming is free for the first 70 youngsters courtesy of the Merced Satellite Rotary.
Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament
The annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, call 209-358-7131.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.
Fundraiser for UC Merced DACA
United Methodist Church of Merced will host a fundraiser to benefit UC Merced DACA student at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. For more information, call 209-761-2487 or ticketleap.com/events.
Nominations for Man/Woman of the Year
The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit nominations for Man and Woman of the Year. The award will be presented at their 2017 Installation and Awards Dinner on Oct. 6 at Gateway Gardens, 800 W. 18th St., Merced. To request a nomination form contact their MCHCC office at info@mercedhcc.com or 209-384-9537.
Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Merced County Library are hosting a summer-long book sale. The “Fill a Bag for $3” runs daily at the library’s main branch, 2100 O St., Merced.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
