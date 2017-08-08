Around Town (08/08/2017)

Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda 2, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to keep in touch with our friends from Merced College.
Antique Aircraft Display
Antique aircraft will be on display next to the Hanger BBQ at the Merced Airport from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 12. Experimental Aircraft Association meeting will be held in the Hanger BBQ restaurant. Anyone interested in airplanes and flying is welcome. For more information, call at 209-769-1036.
Merced mayor at Women’s Spotlight Network
Mayor Mike Murphy will speak about updates happening in Merced at noon on Aug. 15 at the Women’s Spotlight Network meeting at Five Ten Bistro’s lounge at 510 W. Main St, Merced. Everyone is welcome to attend for free as a guest of Women’s Spotlight Network. No-host lunch is available during the meeting which will be held. For more information, call 209-722-6778.
Open Mic Night in Los Banos
The “Open Mik Nite” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ted Falasco Art Center at the corner of Fifth and K streets in Los Banos. Anyone wanting to perform at upcoming events can register at the door. The entry fee is $5. Bring your own snacks and beverages. The event is family friendly.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Nov. 22 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Charity Golf Tournament
The Merced Elks Lodge will hold a charity golf tournament for the Children’s Tumor Foundation on Sept. 16 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, 5250 Green Sands, Atwater. It is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and check in time is 8 a.m. with lunch at the end of the tournament. There will be raffle prizes, team prizes and closest to the hole prizes. A hole-in-one wins a car. The cost of $75 includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds are to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. For more information, call Keith Ingraham 209-628-7004 or Michael Anderson 209-761-1027.
