Around Town (08/09/2017)

St. Anthony Preschool Parent Orientation
St. Anthony Preschool, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater invites prospective students and parents to parent oerientation at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Preschool building. Procedures and polices will be discussed briefly, followed by Q & A, meeting the new director, Ms. Hanna Oliva, and teachers, and touring the preschool. St. Anthony Preschool offers various programs for 2-5 year olds (potty trained) in a small, Catholic, loving environment while preparing them academically and socially for kindergarten. Stop by to visit or call 209 358-3341 for more information. School will begin on Monday.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Hwy 132), just East of the intersection of J-59. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128.
Hunter Education Classes
The local Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation, Los Banos Chapter and Department of Fish and Wildlife will host two Hunter Education Classes free of charge at the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s San Luis National Wildlife Refuge. The two separate classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Full attendance is mandatory both days in order to complete the requirements to obtain a hunter education certificate. A hunter education certificate is required in order to purchase a hunting license in California. These two classes may be the only opportunities offered locally before the upcoming dove season. Pre-register to obtain necessary class materials. Registration for the class can be made for the July class at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105462 or the August class at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105520. If you need help registering or have questions, please contact Shawn Olague at 209-564-2070.
Master Gardeners Public Workshop
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will host a public workshop “Firescaping & What to Change in a Changing Forest” to benefit the residents of Mariposa County from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Mariposa Board of Chambers, 5100 Bullion St., Mariposa. Participants are asked to register at the website cemariposa.ucanr.edu/ or call 209-966-2417 for more information.
Gateway Quilters’ Guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild of Merced County invites the public to join them for a meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Merced County Health Department at 15th and D streets. For more information call Barbara Scott 209-658-7227.
