Around Town (08/10/17)

Live Music in Merced
The Creole Jazz Kings 4 +1 return to the 510 Bistro, Canal at Main, Merced, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The band will add English trombonist Brian Richardson. Merced’s own Tom Schmidt, of Uke ‘n Reed, is featured on clarinet, with Bob Sakoi on trumpet, Kurt Abell on guitar and banjo, and Keith Baltz on tuba.
An Agricultural Centennial
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “An Agricultural Centennial: Farm Bureau & Ag Extension” exhibit on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. In addition to the exhibit opening, there will be a celebration at the Courthouse Park with food, hands-on activities, and informational booths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is organized by the Merced County 4-H, Merced County Farm Bureau, UC Cooperative Extension, UC Merced Library, and the Courthouse Museum. For more information, call 209-723-2401.
Gateway Quilters’ Guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild of Merced County invites the public to join them for a meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Merced County Health Department at 15th and D streets. For more information call Barbara Scott 209-658-7227.
Open Mic Night in Los Banos
The “Open Mic Nite” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ted Falasco Art Center at the corner of Fifth and K streets in Los Banos. Anyone wanting to perform at upcoming events can register at the door. The entry fee is $5. Bring your own snacks and beverages. The event is family friendly.
Christian music
Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman will play 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $35 to $79. For more call 209-381-0500 or www.mercedtheatre.org.
NAMI classes
NAMI Merced will be holding their Fall sessions of several classes beginning Aug. 31. at 480 E. 13th St. in Merced. Spaces are limited. For a list of classes call 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
27th Annual Bill Kirby Western Barbeque/Auction
Merced County Historical Society will host its 27th annual old-time western barbecue in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 12 and you are invited to participate. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Central California Events and Entertainment is an entertainment sponsor of this event. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition Jazz Combo. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
