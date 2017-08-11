Around Town (08/12/17)

Leadership Merced Applications
Applications are available for the 33rd class of Leadership Merced until Tuesday. The program operated by the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce is open to anyone, public or private sector. The program aims to bring together a diverse group of emerging leaders to determine how communities can make positive changes. For more information or to obtain applications, visit www.mercedchamber.com or visit the office at 1640 N St., Merced, or call 209-384-7092.
Art Exhibit, Reception
The Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of interactive sculptures from Tuesday to Sept. 7 at the Theater Building, 3600 M St., Merced. The public is invited to a reception for the artist from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. For more information, call 209-384-6064.
Master Gardeners Public Workshop
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will host a public workshop “Firescaping & What to Change in a Changing Forest” to benefit the residents of Mariposa County from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Mariposa Board of Chambers, 5100 Bullion St., Mariposa. Participants are asked to register at the website cemariposa.ucanr.edu/ or call 209-966-2417 for more information.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held Sept. 7 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Musical Performance
Guitarists Francesco Buzzurro and Richard Smith return to Merced to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, as part of their Heart of the Immigrant Tour. The show will be held at the Merced Multicultural Art Center, 645 W. Main St. For more information, call 209-386-6644 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Fundraiser for UC Merced DACA
United Methodist Church of Merced will host a fundraiser to benefit UC Merced DACA student at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. For more information, call 209-761-2487 or ticketleap.com/events.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
