Around Town (08/14/17)

Fox dance lessons
Fox dance lessons will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday during August at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-628-0683.
Merced mayor at Women’s Spotlight Network
Mayor Mike Murphy will speak about updates happening in Merced at noon on Tuesday at the Women’s Spotlight Network meeting at Five Ten Bistro’s lounge at 510 W. Main St, Merced. Everyone is welcome to attend for free as a guest of Women’s Spotlight Network. No-host lunch is available during the meeting. For more information, call 209-722-6778.
Playhouse Merced Gala
Playhouse Merced will hold its annual Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Hart Square on Main Street in Merced. For information, or to purchase tickets, call the box office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 209-725-8587.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Nov. 22 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Christmas Home Tour
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is looking for nicely decorated homes for the 25th annual Christmas Home Tour in Merced. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
Charity golf tournament
The Merced Elks Lodge will hold a charity golf tournament for the Children’s Tumor Foundation on Sept. 16 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, 5250 Green Sands, Atwater. It is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and check-in time is 8 a.m. with lunch at the end of the tournament. There will be raffle prizes, team prizes and closest-to-the-hole prizes. A hole in one wins a car. The cost of $75 includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. For more information, call Keith Ingraham at 209-628-7004 or Michael Anderson at 209-761-1027.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.
