Around Town (08/18/2017)

Vaccines for school
The Central California Alliance for Health wants to remind people about the vaccinations kids need before their first day of school. If students haven’t seen their doctor in more than a year they are required to also have a physical exam, according to officials at the Alliance. The Merced County Department of Public Health has a regular clinic that requires an appointment for immunizations. For more, go to www.shotsforschool.org/k-12/.
Art Exhibit, Reception
The Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of interactive sculptures to Sept. 7 at the Theater Building, 3600 M St., Merced. The public is invited to a reception for the artist from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. For more information, call 209-384-6064.
Womens Bible Study
Cornerstone Womens Ministry invites women of the community to Womens Bible Study from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 12 at the Cornerstone Community Church of Chowchilla, 208 Fig Tree Road, Chowchilla. For more information, call 559-665-1182.
West-Mark Open House
West-Mark Trailer will host a 50th anniversary open house event to benefit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at 581 Industry Way Atwater. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 209-537-4747 or toll free at 800-692-5844.
Musical Performance
Guitarists Francesco Buzzurro and Richard Smith return to Merced to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, as part of their Heart of the Immigrant Tour. The show will be held at the Merced Multicultural Art Center, 645 W. Main St. For more information, call 209-386-6644 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament
The annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, call 209-358-7131.
Fundraiser for UC Merced DACA
United Methodist Church of Merced will host a fundraiser to benefit UC Merced DACA student at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. For more information, call 209-761-2487 or ticketleap.com/events.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments