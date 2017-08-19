Around Town (08/19/2017)

Pancake breakfast
Merced Elks Park is holding a pancake breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Sunday at the park, 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fruit orange juice and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Proceeds support Merced Elks Park Children’s Charity and Trust Fund. Open to the public. For more call, 209-761-6801.
An Agricultural Centennial
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “An Agricultural Centennial: Farm Bureau & Ag Extension” exhibit on Sunday at 11 a.m. In addition to the exhibit opening, there will be a celebration at the Courthouse Park with food, hands-on activities, and informational booths from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is organized by the Merced County 4-H, Merced County Farm Bureau, UC Cooperative Extension, UC Merced Library, and the Courthouse Museum. For more information, call 209-723-2401.
Mature Driver Improvement Class
Merced College Continuing Education Program will host a Mature Driver Improvement Class for Older Adults (55 or older) at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Merced College Educational Center. For more information call 209-381-6540.
Open Mic Night in Los Banos
The “Open Mik Nite” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ted Falasco Art Center at the corner of Fifth and K streets in Los Banos. Anyone wanting to perform at upcoming events can register at the door. The entry fee is $5. Bring your own snacks and beverages. The event is family friendly.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Nov. 22 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Merced River Cleanup
The East Merced Resource Conservation District invites the public to remove trash from the Merced River from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Shaffer Bridge, Santé Fe Trestle, and McConnell Park. The EMRCD will provide cleanup bags, canoes, kayaks and safety equipment. Volunteers should bring water, gloves, refreshments and friends. For more information and to sign up, visit www.eastmercedrcd.org.
