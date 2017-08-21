Around Town (08/21/2017)

Fox Dance Lessons
Fox Dance Lessons will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday during the month of August at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-628-0683.
Gateway Quilters’ Guild
Gateway Quilters’ Guild of Merced County invites the public to join them for a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Merced County Health Department at 15th and D streets. For more information call Barbara Scott 209-658-7227.
Car seat check
The Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol plans a car seat inspection event on Thursday to help parents and guardians determine if their child’s protective seat is operating properly. Those interested must schedule an appointment by call 209-826-3811. The CHP office is at 706 W. Pacheco Boulevard.
Mime Troupe
San Francisco Mime Troupe’s 2017 summer show “WALLS” will be in Merced at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show is free, but the troupe will accept donations. For more, call 209-388-1090 or go to www.artsmerced.org.
Charity Golf Tournament
The Merced Elks Lodge will hold a charity golf tournament for the Children’s Tumor Foundation on Sept. 16 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, 5250 Green Sands, Atwater. It is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and check in time is 8 a.m. with lunch at the end of the tournament. There will be raffle prizes, team prizes and closest to the hole prizes. A hole-in-one wins a car. The cost of $75 includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds are to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. For more information, call Keith Ingraham 209-628-7004 or Michael Anderson 209-761-1027.
Nominations for Man/Woman of the Year
The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit nominations for Man and Woman of the Year. The award will be presented at their 2017 Installation and Awards Dinner on Oct. 6 at Gateway Gardens, 800 W. 18th St., Merced. To request a nomination form contact their MCHCC office at info@mercedhcc.com or 209-384-9537.
