Around Town (08/22/2017)

Community Investment Celebration
The Merced Boosters will celebrate recent developments in a series of projects aimed at improving transportation in Merced County. The event is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. The projects include expansion of the ACE train to Merced County, the allocation of about $100 million to connect UC Merced to Highway 99 and a voter-approved half-cent sales tax to fix roads and sidewalks. For more information on the event, contact Adam Saxon at 209-777-0091 or adam@imagemasters.com or See Lee at 209-500-7311 or acetomerced@gmail.com.
Mature Driver Improvement Class
Merced College Continuing Education Program will host a Mature Driver Improvement Class for Older Adults (55 or older) at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Merced College Educational Center. For more information call 209-381-6540.
Junior golf
The Central Valley Junior Golf event is Sunday at the Dragonfly Golf Club, 43369 Avenue 12, Madera. Tee times start at 2 p.m. for the event for ages 9 to 18. Parents may caddy. Cost $35 for members and new guests, $45 for returning guests. Includes range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com, or for more text Pamela Parrott at 559-269-6369.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held Sept. 14 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.
Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament
The annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, call 209-358-7131.
