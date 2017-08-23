Around Town (08/23/2017)

Open Mic Night in Los Banos
The “Open Mik Nite” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ted Falasco Art Center at the corner of Fifth and K streets in Los Banos. Anyone wanting to perform at upcoming events can register at the door. The entry fee is $5. Bring your own snacks and beverages. The event is family friendly.
Christian music
Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman will play 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $35 to $79. For more call 209-381-0500 or www.mercedtheatre.org.
Fall Youth Arts Classes
Fall Youth Arts Classes begin Sept. 5. This is the last week to get $10 off when you register. Scholarships, discounts, and payment plans are available. For more information about classes at the Arts Center, email education@artsmerced.org, call 209-388-1090 or visit the MAC at 645 W. Main St., Merced. Or register online at, www.artsmerced.org/classes.html.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Nov. 22 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Farmers Insurance Group luncheon
All women who worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at the 510 Bistro at 510 Main St., Merced. The buffet is $15 cash. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Salvation Emergency Disaster Services
The Salvation Army will provide an introduction to Salvation Emergency Disaster Services course. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at their office, 1440 W. 12th St., Merced. There is no charge for the class and lunch will be provided. The training is available to anyone interested in being a volunteer to assist in Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services. In order to register, you must first register as an EDS volunteer on the disaster service website at www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. You can then register for the class on the website. The registration deadline is Sept. 4. If you have difficulty in registering, contact Capt. Ryan Miller at 209-383-4225 or by email at ryan.miller@usw.salvationarmy.org.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
