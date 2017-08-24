Around Town (08/24/2017)

Open Mic Night in Los Banos
The “Open Mik Nite” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ted Falasco Art Center at the corner of Fifth and K streets in Los Banos. Anyone wanting to perform at upcoming events can register at the door. The entry fee is $5. Bring your own snacks and beverages. The event is family friendly.
Merced Monthly Sunday Dance
A dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Senior Community Center 755 W 15th St. Music by “Gloria and Friends” Cost is $8. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Door prizes and refreshments available. For more information call 209-723-0839.
Junior golf
The Central Valley Junior Golf event is Sunday at the Dragonfly Golf Club, 43369 Avenue 12, Madera. Tee times start at 2 p.m. for the event for ages 9 to 18. Parents may caddy. Cost $35 for members and new guests, $45 for returning guests. Includes range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com, or for more text Pamela Parrott at 559-269-6369.
Free Shakespeare
Merced Shakespearefest presents “12th Night: Songs of Illyria,” William Shakespeare’s comedy about a shipwreck, love, much confusion and a singing fool, on Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St. The Saturday shows are at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m. All shows are free For more, call 209-723-3265 or go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament
The annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, call 209-358-7131.
Nominations for Man/Woman of the Year
The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit nominations for Man and Woman of the Year. The award will be presented at their 2017 Installation and Awards Dinner on Oct. 6 at Gateway Gardens, 800 W. 18th St., Merced. To request a nomination form contact their MCHCC office at info@mercedhcc.com or 209-384-9537.
