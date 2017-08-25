Around Town (08/25/2017)

Open Mic Night in Los Banos
The “Open Mik Nite” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ted Falasco Art Center at the corner of Fifth and K streets in Los Banos. Anyone wanting to perform at upcoming events can register at the door. The entry fee is $5. Bring your own snacks and beverages. The event is family friendly.
Christian Film Showing
The recently released movie “The Case for Christ,” based on Lee Strobel’s book, will be shown at First Church of God, 2100 Fruitland Ave., Atwater at 7 p.m. on Sept 8 and 9, and 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. For more information, call 209-358-5632 or email office@afcog.org.
27th Annual Bill Kirby Western Barbeque/Auction
Merced County Historical Society will host its 27th annual old-time western barbecue in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Sept. 12 and you are invited to participate. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Central California Events and Entertainment is an entertainment sponsor of this event. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition Jazz Combo. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Womens Bible Study
Cornerstone Womens Ministry invites women of the community to Womens Bible Study from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 12 at the Cornerstone Community Church of Chowchilla, 208 Fig Tree Road, Chowchilla. For more information, call 559-665-1182.
Comic convention
The California Republic Comic Con Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. All ages are welcome. Pre-sale tickets cost $10 for anyone 13 or older, $5 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 get in free. Prices go up at the door. Tickets available online at www.californiarepubliccomiccon.com.
Musical Performance
Guitarists Francesco Buzzurro and Richard Smith return to Merced to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, as part of their Heart of the Immigrant Tour. The show will be held at the Merced Multicultural Art Center, 645 W. Main St. For more information, call 209-386-6644 or email director@artsmerced.org.
Italo-American Lodge Lunch
The Italo-American Lodge serves lunch on the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $8. The menu includes beef or chicken, pasta salad and a roll. For more information, call 209-723-8541.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments