Around Town (08/26/2017)

Splash pad dedication postponed
A dedication ceremony for the Marci Stenberg Splash Pad at Stephen Leonard Park in South Merced, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, is being postponed until a later date. In the meantime, a planning committee is forming to choose a project to honor Stenberg in the park. For more information email victorpattonblues@gmail.com. Stenberg, a longtime Merced Sun-Star photographer, died in 2012.
The Master Gardeners kids activities
The Master Gardeners will be focusing on activities for children, among their usual educational outreach activities, at the Mariposa County Fair from Sept. 1 to 4 at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. Specific children's activities include “Make Your Soil and Eat it Too!” from 1 - 2 p.m. and “See How Roots Grow!” From 2 - 3 p.m. Activities will include “Leaf Rubbing” and “Good Bugs/Bad Bugs,” followed by “Plant a Seed for Fall” from 3 - 4 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to “See Worms in Action!” For more information, call 209-966-7078.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Library welcomes the public to its next meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Gracey Room of Merced Library. Business includes updating the mission statement, a new Friends-Library operating agreement and efforts to reach out to the community. For more information, email slflinspach@gmail.com.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will offer orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced and surrounding cities. Orientation will be held Sept. 12 at the Merced County Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Training will take place on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merced County Library. They provide all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
New Beginnings Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is hosting “Grillin’ 4-A-Cause,” a barbecue fundraiser dinner on Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes barbecue ribs, chicken, corn-on-the-cob and three sides. Entertainment includes fiddlers, auctions and raffles. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Merced, Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online on Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to no-kill rescues. For more information call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments