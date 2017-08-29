Around Town (08/29/2017)

California Secretary of State Visit
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will visit the Merced College campus on Wednesday to discuss the importance of being a registered voter with the Merced College students. Padilla will speak to students at the Lesher Building at 2 p.m., emphasizing registering, getting involved and knowing voter rights. After his speech, he will also hold a question-and-answer forum with the students in attendance.
Fall Youth Arts Classes
Fall Youth Arts Classes begin Sept. 5. This is the last week to get $10 off when you register. Scholarships, discounts, and payment plans are available. For more information about classes at the Arts Center, email education@artsmerced.org, call 209-388-1090 or visit the MAC at 645 W. Main St., Merced. Or register online at, www.artsmerced.org/classes.html.
Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Nov. 22 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
5K Benefit Run
The UC Merced Alumni Association and Athletics and Recreation will host the Journey 5K Fund Run to benefit the Ryan Nunez Cross Country Scholarship at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at UC Merced. For more information, call 209-228-2586.
9/11 Program in Atwater
A special “Patriot and Remembrance” program will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Civic Center in Atwater, 760 E. Bellevue Road, Atwater, for those who lost their lives on 9/11. The program will honor first responders from Atwater and Merced County and also will honor the Gold Star Wives. The Atwater High School Band will provide a musical program starting at 5 p.m. For Information contact 209-357-6205 or 209-356-0168.
Coffee Break Women’s Bible Study
Coffee Break Women’s Bible Study at Yosemite Church is hosting the study “10 Women of the Bible” beginning Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free childcare is available. Yosemite Church is located at 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Raising Zoey Film Screening
Building Healthy Communities Merced in collaboration with the Merced County LGBTQ+ Alliance will present a special screening of “Raising Zoey” Saturday, Sept. 23 at Golden Valley High School, 2121 E Childs Ave.. Doors open at 2 p.m. For more information about the screening, contact Building Healthy Communities Merced at 209-383-4242 or info@bhcmerced.org.
