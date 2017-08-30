Around Town (08/30/2017)

California Secretary of State Visit
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will visit the Merced College campus on Wednesday to discuss the importance of being a registered voter with the Merced College students. Padilla will speak to students at the Lesher Building at 2 p.m., emphasizing registering, getting involved and knowing voter rights. After his speech, he will also hold a question-and-answer forum with the students in attendance.
Merced High School Class of 1967 Reunion
Merced High School Class of 1967 is holding its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Sept 16 in Merced. Members of the 1966 & 1968 MHS classes are also welcome. Contact Curtis Riggs for information, including specific location of the event, and/or to register at 209-384-1315 ex 215. Advance ticket purchase is required as there will be no ticket sales at the door.
Charity Golf Tournament
The Merced Elks Lodge will hold a charity golf tournament for the Children’s Tumor Foundation on Sept. 16 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, 5250 Green Sands, Atwater. It is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and check in time is 8 a.m. with lunch at the end of the tournament. There will be raffle prizes, team prizes and closest to the hole prizes. A hole-in-one wins a car. The cost of $75 includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds are to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. For more information, call Keith Ingraham 209-628-7004 or Michael Anderson 209-761-1027.
Free Family Concert is Los Banos
Walmart, the Los Banos arts council and the City of Los Banos will host a free family concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Henry Miller Plaza, Sixth and H streets in Los Banos. For more information call 209-826-6132.
Jump for Jaelyn Benefit
Farmdale Elementary School will host a Jump-a-thon fundraiser, JUMP FOR JAELYN!, on at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29 at Farmdale Elementary School, 100 Winder Ave., Merced. The event benefits 9-year-old Jaelyn Vega, a Farmdale student battling a brain tumor. If you would like to participate in the event or contribute, call 209-725-7170. You can also visit www.fotoxl.live event code: Jump17 and click on the event page to make a pledge.
New Beginnings Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is hosting “Grillin’ 4-A-Cause,” a barbecue fundraiser dinner on Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Red Barn in Winton. The menu includes barbecue ribs, chicken, corn-on-the-cob and three sides. Entertainment includes fiddlers, auctions and raffles. Tickets are $50 each and can be obtained at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, Valley Animal Hospital at 58 W. 16th St., Merced, Santa Fe Pet Hospital at 3113 N. Beachwood or online on Facebook. All proceeds will be used for medical expenses and the transportation of animals to no-kill rescues. For more information call 209-769-8953.
