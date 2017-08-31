Around Town (08/31/2017)

Open Cockpit Day
Castle Air Museum will host its “Fall Open Cockpit Day” Sunday at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At least 40 of the museum's 70-plus aircraft will be open for viewing. Admission is Adults 18-61 $15 per person, Seniors 61 plus $10 per person, Youth 6-17 $10 per person, and Children 5 and under along with Active Duty Military members with I.D Free. For more information, contact the Museum at 209-723-2178, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or visit www.castleairmuseum.org.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Hwy 132), just East of the intersection of J-59. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128.
Salvation Emergency Disaster Services
The Salvation Army will provide an introduction to Salvation Emergency Disaster Services course. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at their office, 1440 W. 12th St., Merced. There is no charge for the class and lunch will be provided. The training is available to anyone interested in being a volunteer to assist in Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services. In order to register, you must first register as an EDS volunteer on the disaster service website at www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. You can then register for the class on the website. The registration deadline is Sept. 4. If you have difficulty in registering, contact Capt. Ryan Miller at 209-383-4225 or by email at ryan.miller@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Violette Film Festival
The Violette Films will host The Violette Film Festival at The Merced Fair Grounds on Sept. 16 along side the California Republic Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event benefits local and international filmmakers and is the largest film festival in Merced County. For more information go to www.violettefilmfestival.com.
