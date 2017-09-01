Around Town (09/01/2017)

City offices close for Labor Day
The City of Merced offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The City Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. All refuse collection will be delayed one day next week because of the holiday.
M.U.H.S. Alum Lunch
The 1948 class of Merced Union High School invites any class member from the 1940s and early 50s to join them at their monthly luncheons. They are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, Sept. 6, at the Merced Elks Lodge. For more information, call 209-812-4356, 209-722-7323 or 209-777-2886.
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons
The Senior Social Dance Club will be offering East Coast Swing Dance lessons on Mondays starting Sept. 11 to Oct. 2. Dance lessons will be taking place at the Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St. 1 to 2:30 p.m. For additional information, call 209-628-0683.
Elks Annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser
The Merced Elks Lodge will host its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser on Sept. 16, at the lodge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open and a no-host bar at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7:30 p.m. A raffle will follow after dinner. Tickets are $40 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, pasta, coleslaw and bread. All proceeds to benefit local lodge charities. For tickets or information, contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or visit the lodge between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Benefit for Merced County golf teams
The Mexican American Golf Association will host its annual golf tournament at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course on Sept. 17 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $65 and includes green fees, cart, gift bag and breakfast burrito from La Nita’s. There will also be an optional closest to the pin contest on all par 3 holes, and most accurate drive for an added $5. Raffle tickets will be sold for some great prizes. Proceeds benefit Merced County high school golf teams. For reservations, call Ray Pulido at 209-720-9095 or Dan Apadoca at 209-489-5925 before Sept. 11.
