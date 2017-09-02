Around Town

September 2, 2017 3:40 AM

Around Town (09/02/2017)

Sun-Star Staff

City offices close for Labor Day

The City of Merced offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The City Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. All refuse collection will be delayed one day next week because of the holiday.

Read and Succeed

The Merced County Literacy Program will offer orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced and surrounding cities. Orientation will be held Sept. 12 at the Merced County Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Training will take place on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merced County Library. They provide all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.

70th anniversary

Club Mercedes will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a dinner-dance on Sept. 16 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. The club was chartered in 1947. Entry is $30 per person. Music by Force ‘Em from Fresno. For ticket information, call the club at 209-383-9906.

Merced County Genealogical Society

The Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced, at 1 p.m. Sept. 15. The meeting is open to all, no membership is required. The speaker will be Mike Cuchna who will demonstrate how to care and restore old photographs.

Sweet Potato Festival

Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.

Jump for Jaelyn Benefit

Farmdale Elementary School will host a Jump-a-thon fundraiser, JUMP FOR JAELYN!, on at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29 at Farmdale Elementary School, 100 Winder Ave., Merced. The event benefits 9-year-old Jaelyn Vega, a Farmdale student battling a brain tumor. If you would like to participate in the event or contribute, call 209-725-7170. You can also visit www.fotoxl.live event code: Jump17 and click on the event page to make a pledge.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

Related content

Around Town

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Pause
Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Jury convicts gang member of murdering Merced taxi cab driver 1:03

Jury convicts gang member of murdering Merced taxi cab driver

Sheriff investigsting suspicious death in rural Merced County 0:23

Sheriff investigsting suspicious death in rural Merced County

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court 0:36

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:06

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

  • They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action

    The Meissonnier family was honored by the California Highway Patrol on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, for helping save a woman's life.

They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. They jumped into action

View more video

Around Town