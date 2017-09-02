Around Town (09/02/2017)

City offices close for Labor Day
The City of Merced offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The City Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. All refuse collection will be delayed one day next week because of the holiday.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will offer orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced and surrounding cities. Orientation will be held Sept. 12 at the Merced County Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Training will take place on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merced County Library. They provide all training materials and support for tutors and learners to be successful. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
70th anniversary
Club Mercedes will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a dinner-dance on Sept. 16 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St. The club was chartered in 1947. Entry is $30 per person. Music by Force ‘Em from Fresno. For ticket information, call the club at 209-383-9906.
Merced County Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced, at 1 p.m. Sept. 15. The meeting is open to all, no membership is required. The speaker will be Mike Cuchna who will demonstrate how to care and restore old photographs.
Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston will host its annual Sweet Potato Festival Sept. 22 – 24 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. The Recreation Department is looking for vendors and volunteers. Visit www.livingstoncity.com for a schedule of events. Call 209-394-8830 for more information.
Jump for Jaelyn Benefit
Farmdale Elementary School will host a Jump-a-thon fundraiser, JUMP FOR JAELYN!, on at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29 at Farmdale Elementary School, 100 Winder Ave., Merced. The event benefits 9-year-old Jaelyn Vega, a Farmdale student battling a brain tumor. If you would like to participate in the event or contribute, call 209-725-7170. You can also visit www.fotoxl.live event code: Jump17 and click on the event page to make a pledge.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments