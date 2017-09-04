Around Town (09/04/2017)

Italo-American Lodge Lunch
The Italo-American Lodge serves lunch on the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $8. The menu includes beef or chicken, pasta salad and a roll. For more information, call 209-723-8541.
Friends of the Merced County Library
The Friends of the Merced County Library welcomes the public to its next meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Gracey Room of Merced Library. Business includes updating the mission statement, a new Friends-Library operating agreement and efforts to reach out to the community. For more information, email slflinspach@gmail.com.
Christian Film Showing
The recently released movie “The Case for Christ,” based on Lee Strobel’s book, will be shown at First Church of God, 2100 Fruitland Ave., Atwater at 7 p.m. on Sept 8 and 9, and 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. For more information, call 209-358-5632 or email office@afcog.org.
Stephan Gray Memorial Golf Tournament
The annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club, 5250 Green Sands Ave. in Atwater. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, call 209-358-7131.
Fundraiser for UC Merced DACA
United Methodist Church of Merced will host a fundraiser to benefit UC Merced DACA student at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. For more information, call 209-761-2487 or ticketleap.com/events.
Nominations for Man/Woman of the Year
The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to submit nominations for Man and Woman of the Year. The award will be presented at their 2017 Installation and Awards Dinner on Oct. 6 at Gateway Gardens, 800 W. 18th St., Merced. To request a nomination form contact their MCHCC office at info@mercedhcc.com or 209-384-9537.
