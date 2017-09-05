Around Town (09/05/2017)

Fall Youth Arts Classes
Fall Youth Arts Classes begin today. This is the last week to get $10 off when you register. Scholarships, discounts, and payment plans are available. For more information about classes at the Arts Center, email education@artsmerced.org, call 209-388-1090 or visit the MAC at 645 W. Main St., Merced. Or register online at, www.artsmerced.org/classes.html.
Farmers Insurance Group luncheon
All women who worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday7 at the 510 Bistro at 510 Main St., Merced. The buffet is $15 cash. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-723-4317.
Salvation Emergency Disaster Services
The Salvation Army will provide an introduction to Salvation Emergency Disaster Services course. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at their office, 1440 W. 12th St., Merced. There is no charge for the class and lunch will be provided. The training is available to anyone interested in being a volunteer to assist in Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services. In order to register, you must first register as an EDS volunteer on the disaster service website at www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. You can then register for the class on the website. The registration deadline is Sept. 4. If you have difficulty in registering, contact Capt. Ryan Miller at 209-383-4225 or by email at ryan.miller@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Free Shakespeare
Merced Shakespearefest presents “12th Night: Songs of Illyria,” William Shakespeare’s comedy about a shipwreck, love, much confusion and a singing fool, on Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St. The Saturday shows are at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m. All shows are free For more, call 209-723-3265 or go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held Sept. 14 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Merced River Cleanup
The East Merced Resource Conservation District invites the public to remove trash from the Merced River from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Shaffer Bridge, Santé Fe Trestle, and McConnell Park. The EMRCD will provide cleanup bags, canoes, kayaks and safety equipment. Volunteers should bring water, gloves, refreshments and friends. For more information and to sign up, visit www.eastmercedrcd.org.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments