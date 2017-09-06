Around Town

Around Town (09/06/2017)

Sun-Star Staff

September 06, 2017 3:40 AM

Merced Police Citizens Police Academy

The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Nov. 22 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.

Young Eagle Day

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1401 will sponsor a Young Eagle Day with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Merced Regional Airport Eagle Street Entrance. There will be free airplane rides for young adults ages 8 through 17. A parent or guardian must be present. For more information call 209-722-6666.

Comic convention

The California Republic Comic Con Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. All ages are welcome. Pre-sale tickets cost $10 for anyone 13 or older, $5 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 get in free. Prices go up at the door. Tickets available online at www.californiarepubliccomiccon.com.

Quilt Show

Merced Quilters Guild will host a new version of its bi-annual quilt show “Quilts on Forist Lane” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16. Quilts will be on display in several yards on Forist. Tickets will be available at the event for $10.

Pancake Breakfast Buffet

The Atwater-Winton Lions Club will be holding its annual pancake breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at the Atwater Women’s Club House at Third and Grove streets. The cost is $8 per person. Children 6 and under are free. Proceeds benefit local Lions projects. For tickets, call 209-358-0044 or 209-358-1668.

Fundraiser for UC Merced DACA

United Methodist Church of Merced will host a fundraiser to benefit UC Merced DACA student at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced. For more information, call 209-761-2487 or ticketleap.com/events.

Bingo

Play Bingo every Tuesday at the Elk’s Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Snack bar opens at 5 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to Lodge charities. For more information, call 209-723-1240.

