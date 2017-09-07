Around Town (09/07/2017)

Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Hwy 132), just East of the intersection of J-59. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128.
Free CPR Training at UC Merced
A free CPR-training class will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday in the California Room at UC Merced. The presentation is part of a joint effort between UC Merced police, Riggs Ambulance and the American Heart Association. Funding was secured by Assemblyman Adam Gray’s office. The training also will include instruction on rescue tools like the automated external defibrillator, or AED. For information, contact 209-228-8273 or kgomes@ucmerced.edu.
CASA Seeking volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers to support children in foster care. CASA provides children who have been removed from their homes with a sense of security, as well as serving in the critical role of being a voice, eyes, and ears for the court. CASA will begin training soon. Informational meetings are scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. . 19. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
27th Annual Bill Kirby Western Barbeque/Auction
Merced County Historical Society will host its 27th annual old-time western barbecue in memory of Bill Kirby at Lake Yosemite on Tuesday and you are invited to participate. Tickets cost $50 and are now on sale in the Courthouse Museum Gift Shop. Central California Events and Entertainment is an entertainment sponsor of this event. Live music will be provided by Evening Edition Jazz Combo. For more information, call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Proceeds benefit Courthouse Museum programs and scholarships.
Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at La Hacienda 2, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to keep in touch with our friends from Merced College.
