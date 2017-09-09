Around Town (09/09/2017)

East Coast Swing Dance Lessons
The Senior Social Dance Club will be offering East Coast Swing Dance lessons on Mondays starting Sept. 11 to Oct. 2. Dance lessons will be taking place at the Merced Senior Community Center 755 W. 15th St. 1 to 2:30 p.m. For additional information, call 209-628-0683.
Violette Film Festival
The Violette Films will host The Violette Film Festival at The Merced Fair Grounds on Sept. 16 along side the California Republic Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event benefits local and international filmmakers and is the largest film festival in Merced County. For more information go to www.violettefilmfestival.com.
McDaniel to address Republican luncheon
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Sept. 18 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St., Merced. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fund raiser. Reservations are required by Thursday and can be made by calling 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Birds of the Merced National Wildlife Refuge
The Merced Sierra Club presents “Birds of the Merced National Wildlife Refuge” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Accomplished photographer Linda Lagace will share inspiring images of their ‘visiting winter residents’. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
Christian Biker Rally
The 11th annual Christian biker rally is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Madera Courthouse Park on the corner of Yosemite and Gateway in downtown Madera. The event is free to the public. For more information call Ron Snipes 559-474-9209.
Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party
Merced’s annual Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party is a time for kids ages 3 to 8 to decorate a pumpkin and partake in other Halloween fun. Costumes and parents are welcome. The party starts at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Sam Pipes Room in the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. The cost is $7 a child. Space is limited so pre-registration is required. Register at the City of Merced Parks and Recreation Department at 632 W. 18th St. Call 209-385-6235 for more information.
Merced Youth Council
The Merced Youth Council will be hosting another year full of cleanups and park renovations. To help participate, sign up to volunteer at cityofmerced.org or call 209-385-6235 for more information.
