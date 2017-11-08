Around Town (11/08/2017)

Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together. Newcomers welcome.
Veterans Day parade in Livingston
The Livingston-Delhi VFW and Auxiliary will host the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade begins at Main and C Streets in Livingston. Veterans wishing to ride in the military vehicle are asked arrive by 10:30 a.m. There is no fee for entry but you must have an entry form to be in the parade, which can be obtained by calling Denis Wells 209-852-9068 or 209-628-9196.
MS Support Group
The local MS Support Group will meet on Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive. Meetings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A representative from the Merced County Area Agency on Aging will be speaking to the group. For more information, call Susan at 209-631-7279.
Fifth annual Merced Field of Honor
The Field of Honor will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Merced College field at Yosemite and M Street. The public is invited to honor active-duty and military veterans and first responders by viewing, flying previously flown flags and purchasing new flags to honor loved ones. Opening ceremonies will take place in the Merced College theater at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and a closing ceremony on the field at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 A flag retirement ceremony for worn flags will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit mercedfieldofhonor.org.
Fall Festival Italian Dinner
The Los Banos United Methodist Church presents its annual Fall Festival Italian Dinner and Silent Auction to aid in the church’s worldwide works and missions. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. For additional information, call Gregg Rice at 209-761-2737.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
