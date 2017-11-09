Around Town (11/09/2017)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Merced AARP Meeting
The Merced AARP will host the Bear Creek Ukulele Society at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Bring your favorite pie for a pie pot luck. For more information, call Reba Holley 209-357-8206.
Abuse Later in Life
Healthy House will host a training opportunity for victim service personnel to address abuse in later life from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St., Merced. For more information, call 209 724-0102 or email Nai@healthyhousemerced.org.
New Beginnings Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having a fundraiser at Merced’s Chipotle Restaurant Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Beginnings will receive a portion of all sales that day. Patrons may support New Beginnings by telling a cashier of your support before payment is made. All proceeds will benefit animals of Merced County.
Photography Exhibit Opening Reception
UC Merced will host an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the UC Merced Kolligian Library, second floor. Reception is free and open to the public. for a photography exhibit entitled Transitions: Portraits of a Decade-Long Journey by photographer Roger Wyan. Exhibit runs through January. 2018.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring Ethel Nelson to benefit the Merced Arts Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Nov. 20 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. The speaker will be Dr. Joseph Brocato. He will talk about The Medal of Honor: Ordinary People, Uncommon Heroes. The cost is $19 which includes lunch. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. We do request those planning to attend make a reservation by Nov. 16 by calling 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Benefit Golf Tournament
The American Legion Post 83 will host the Merced Volunteers Benefit Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, Atwater. The event benefits The Merced Volunteers Baseball Team. For more information, call Ed Benes at 209-658-2663.
