Around Town (11/10/2017)

New Beginnings Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having a fundraiser at Merced’s Chipotle Restaurant Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Beginnings will receive a portion of all sales that day. Patrons may support New Beginnings by telling a cashier of your support before payment is made. All proceeds will benefit animals of Merced County.
Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Band Boosters will host The 58th Annual Central California Band Review honoring our Veterans through Music to benefit the Golden Valley Cardinal Regime starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2121 Child's Ave. For more information, 209-756-2238.
Free Car Seat Inspection in Los Banos
The Los Banos Police Department will partner with AAA of Los Banos and the California Highway Patrol for a free car seat inspection event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at 919 W. Pacheco Blvd. There will also be certified installers present to help explain the proper way to use and install car seats. To schedule an appointment, call 209-656-3065.
Descendancy Research
Jennifer McDonald, president of the Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County will be speaking on “Descendancy Research” which has led to many great discoveries from prized family photos to unlocking key genealogy “brick walls.” The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Membership is not required to attend.
Laura Ellis Concert in Los Banos
The Los Banos Arts Council will host Laura Ellis Jazz trio in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 or $5 for students. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Coat Drive in Merced
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children, ages 1 to 19, to United Way of Merced County at 658 W. Main St., Merced. They can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
