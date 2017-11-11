Around Town (11/11/2017)

Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Band Boosters will host The 58th Annual Central California Band Review honoring our Veterans through Music to benefit the Golden Valley Cardinal Regime starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2121 Child's Ave. For more information, 209-756-2238.
MS Support Group
The local MS Support Group will meet on Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive. Meetings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A representative from the Merced County Area Agency on Aging will be speaking to the group. For more information, call Susan at 209-631-7279.
Free Car Seat Inspection in Los Banos
The Los Banos Police Department will partner with AAA of Los Banos and the California Highway Patrol for a free car seat inspection event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at 919 W. Pacheco Blvd. There will also be certified installers present to help explain the proper way to use and install car seats. To schedule an appointment, call 209-656-3065.
Red Kettle Kick-off Luncheon
The Salvation Army Los Banos Corps will hold its Red Kettle Kick-off Luncheon at noon Nov. 16 Espanas Bar & Grill, 1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos. This event kicks the bell-ringing season and will benefit families on the Westside of Merced County.
Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation
The Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation will host a basic needs supply drive to benefit JMJ Maternity Homes on #GivingTuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the following locations: Mercy Medical Center, 333 Mercy Ave., Mercy Outpatient Center, 2740 M St., Family Care Clinic, 315 E. 13th St. For more information, call 209-564-4200 or visit www.supportmercymerced.org.
Holiday Bazaar
United Methodist Women of Merced are having their annual Holiday Bazaar at 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced.. Luncheon held at noon. For tickets, call Joyce Hambley at 209-617-8119.
Junior Fair Board Applicants Sought
The Merced County Fair is seeking teens (14 – 19 years old) who are residents of Merced County to serve on its 2018 Junior Fair Board. Applications are due on Nov. 30 and are available online at www.MercedCountyFair.com or at the Fair Administration office located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced. Questions? Call 209-722-1506.
