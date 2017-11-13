Around Town (11/13/2017)

Free Car Seat Inspection in Los Banos
The Los Banos Police Department will partner with AAA of Los Banos and the California Highway Patrol for a free car seat inspection event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 919 W. Pacheco Blvd. There will also be certified installers present to help explain the proper way to use and install car seats. To schedule an appointment, call 209-656-3065.
Merced AARP Meeting
The Merced AARP will host the Bear Creek Ukulele Society at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Bring your favorite pie for a pie pot luck. For more information, call Reba Holley 209-357-8206.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring Ethel Nelson to benefit the Merced Arts Center at 6 p.m. Friday at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Farm-City Banquet
The Agribusiness Committee of Merced County will host a Farm-City Banquet to benefit Merced County high school students seeking education in an agricultural-related field. The banquet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merced County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced. For more information, call Dori Silva 209-675-6348 or Teresa Burrola 209-233-1194.
Fall Festival Italian Dinner
The Los Banos United Methodist Church presents its annual Fall Festival Italian Dinner and Silent Auction to aid in the church’s worldwide works and missions. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. For additional information, call Gregg Rice at 209-761-2737.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Nov. 20 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. The speaker will be Dr. Joseph Brocato. He will talk about The Medal of Honor: Ordinary People, Uncommon Heroes. The cost is $19 which includes lunch. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. We do request those planning to attend make a reservation by Nov. 16 by calling 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
